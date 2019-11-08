Listen Live Sports

S. Carolina squares off against Wyoming

November 8, 2019 12:30 pm
 
Wyoming (1-0) vs. South Carolina (1-0)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and South Carolina both look to put winning streaks together . Wyoming beat Idaho State by 14 on Tuesday. South Carolina is coming off a 77-55 win over North Alabama on Wednesday.

A YEAR AGO: Wyoming got a 9-point win over South Carolina when these two teams faced off a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming went 3-9 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Cowboys gave up 78.3 points per game while scoring 71.9 per contest. South Carolina went 4-8 in non-conference play, averaging 71.8 points and giving up 72.8 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

