S. Illinois plays San Francisco

November 15, 2019
 
San Francisco (3-0) vs. Southern Illinois (2-2)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco pays visit to Southern Illinois in an early season matchup. San Francisco won 84-79 in overtime at home against Yale on Monday. Southern Illinois lost 61-52 to Oakland on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern Illinois’ Aaron Cook has averaged 15.3 points, four assists and four steals while Marcus Domask has put up 14 points and four rebounds. For the Dons, Jamaree Bouyea has averaged 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while Charles Minlend has put up 16 points and 4.3 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cook has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. Cook has accounted for 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MVC teams. The Salukis have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

