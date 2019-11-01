Listen Live Sports

Sabres-Capitals Sum

November 1, 2019 9:46 pm
 
Buffalo 0 1 0—1
Washington 4 1 1—6

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 5 (Wilson), 6:17. 2, Washington, Stephenson 2 (Leipsic, Boyd), 6:59. 3, Washington, Vrana 6 (Kempny, Wilson), 9:29. 4, Washington, Leipsic 1 (Boyd, Gudas), 10:44.

Second Period_5, Buffalo, Jokiharju 1 (Rodrigues, Dahlin), 10:40. 6, Washington, Wilson 5 (Kempny), 16:53.

Third Period_7, Washington, Oshie 8 (Ovechkin, Kempny), 13:43.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 16-9-5_30. Washington 11-8-15_34.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Washington 0 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 3-1-1 (34 shots-28 saves). Washington, Holtby 5-1-3 (30-29).

Referees_Jean Hebert, Marc Joannette. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Derek Nansen.

