The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sabres GM Botterill ‘actively seeking’ forward depth

November 19, 2019 7:57 pm
 
1 min read
      

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With defenseman Zach Bogosian getting closer to making his season debut, Buffalo general manager Jason Botterill said he is actively seeking a trade to balance the Sabres roster.

Botterill said he is “actively looking” to acquire a forward to help a team that is in the midst of a 1-5-2 skid and dealing with injuries at the position. He spoke Tuesday after attending GM meetings in Toronto and before the Sabres hosted Minnesota.

Bogosian has been out since having hip surgery last spring, and his upcoming return means the Sabres are overstocked on the blue line. Buffalo is carrying eight defensemen already.

Botterill said he is “optimistic” that Bogosian will be able to return to the lineup during the Sabres’ three-game trip that starts Thursday in Boston.

“I think he’ll be a big boost to our team,” Botterill said.

The Sabres also lack forward depth as a result of injuries. Kyle Okposo is out indefinitely with a concussion suffered Saturday. It is Okposo’s fourth concussion in less than three years.

“There’s a lot of concern,” Botterill said. “Right now, the focus is just making sure that Kyle is all right and getting him back to normal health.”

Tage Thompson sustained an upper body injury Sunday after being called up to fill in for Okposo. The Sabres have also been without forward Johan Larsson (upper body), Marcus Johansson (upper body) and Vladimir Sobotka (lower body).

The injuries forced the Sabres to move defenseman John Gilmour to forward for Tuesday night’s game.

The Sabres have also lacked secondary scoring beyond captain Jack Eichel, who has scored the team’s last five goals.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

