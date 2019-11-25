Sabres-Lightning Sum

Buffalo 1 1 0—2 Tampa Bay 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 8 (Palat), 0:13. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 9 (Olofsson, Eichel), 3:40.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Vesey 1, 1:48. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Palat, Shattenkirk), 7:20 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 6 (McDonagh, Maroon), 9:26.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Paquette 3 (McDonagh, Cirelli), 8:17 (sh). 7, Tampa Bay, Palat 8 (Joseph), 9:06 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-16-3_30. Tampa Bay 9-5-15_29.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-5-2 (29 shots-24 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 9-6-0 (30-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:24.

Referees_Tim Peel, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.

