The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sabres-Lightning Sums

November 25, 2019 9:42 pm
 
Buffalo 1 1 0—2
Tampa Bay 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 8 (Palat), 0:13. 2, Buffalo, Reinhart 9 (Olofsson, Eichel), 3:40. Penalties_Hutton, BUF, served by Larsson, (tripping), 16:02.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Vesey 1, 1:48. 4, Tampa Bay, Sergachev 2 (Palat, Shattenkirk), 7:20 (pp). 5, Tampa Bay, Gourde 6 (McDonagh, Maroon), 9:26. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (high sticking), 2:56; Larsson, BUF, (high sticking), 5:34; Gourde, TB, (high sticking), 12:08; Killorn, TB, (tripping), 17:07; Larsson, BUF, (holding), 20:00.

Third Period_6, Tampa Bay, Paquette 3 (McDonagh, Cirelli), 8:17 (sh). 7, Tampa Bay, Palat 8 (Joseph), 9:06 (sh). Penalties_Scandella, BUF, (hooking), 6:13; Shattenkirk, TB, (tripping), 8:07.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 11-16-3_30. Tampa Bay 9-5-15_29.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-5-2 (29 shots-24 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 9-6-0 (30-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:24.

Referees_Tim Peel, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.

