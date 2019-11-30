Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sabres-Maple Leafs Sums

November 30, 2019 9:53 pm
 
< a min read
      
Buffalo 0 0 1 0—1
Toronto 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Petan, TOR, (tripping), 18:07.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 10 (Matthews, Tavares), 5:30 (pp). Penalties_Johansson, BUF, (slashing), 4:06; Tavares, TOR, (slashing), 11:32.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Ristolainen 2 (Eichel, Montour), 6:58. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Toronto, Tavares 10 (Johnsson, Kapanen), 1:45. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-11-9-2_30. Toronto 11-16-13-3_43.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-5-2 (43 shots-41 saves). Toronto, Andersen 12-5-3 (30-29).

A_19,250 (18,819). T_2:29.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Mark Shewchyk.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary attends NATO breakfast in London

Today in History

1965: NASA launches Gemini 7