Sabres-Maple Leafs Sums

Buffalo 0 0 1 0—1 Toronto 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Petan, TOR, (tripping), 18:07.

Second Period_1, Toronto, Nylander 10 (Matthews, Tavares), 5:30 (pp). Penalties_Johansson, BUF, (slashing), 4:06; Tavares, TOR, (slashing), 11:32.

Third Period_2, Buffalo, Ristolainen 2 (Eichel, Montour), 6:58. Penalties_None.

Overtime_3, Toronto, Tavares 10 (Johnsson, Kapanen), 1:45. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 8-11-9-2_30. Toronto 11-16-13-3_43.

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 6-5-2 (43 shots-41 saves). Toronto, Andersen 12-5-3 (30-29).

A_19,250 (18,819). T_2:29.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Mark Shewchyk.

