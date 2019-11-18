Sabres’ Okposo out with 4th concussion in less than 3 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is out indefinitely after being diagnosed with his fourth concussion in a little more than 2 ½ years.

The Sabres provided the update in their weekly injury report Monday, two days after Okposo was hurt in a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. With five minutes left in the second period, Okposo took the ice and accidently collided with Senators defenseman Ron Hainsey.

This marks the fourth consecutive season the 31-year-old player has been sidelined by a concussion. The 13-year veteran is in his fourth season in Buffalo. He has a goal and four assists in 19 games.

