Sabres-Panthers Sums

Buffalo 2 2 1—5 Florida 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Buffalo, Skinner 9 (Eichel, Sheary), 16:24. 2, Buffalo, Girgensons 2 (Montour), 18:23. Penalties_Barkov, FLA, (hooking), 11:31.

Second Period_3, Buffalo, Eichel 14 (Dahlin, Bogosian), 3:42. 4, Florida, Acciari 5, 9:29. 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 8 (Eichel, Reinhart), 14:41. Penalties_Eichel, BUF, (hooking), 7:09; Dahlin, BUF, (slashing), 15:26.

Third Period_6, Florida, Connolly 11 (Trocheck, Ekblad), 3:08 (pp). 7, Buffalo, Girgensons 3 (Vesey, Larsson), 13:25. Penalties_Jokiharju, BUF, (tripping), 2:14; Ristolainen, BUF, (interference), 14:05; Barkov, FLA, (holding), 17:21.

Shots on Goal_Buffalo 5-9-12_26. Florida 12-16-17_45.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 2; Florida 1 of 4.

Goalies_Buffalo, Ullmark 5-5-1 (45 shots-43 saves). Florida, Montembeault 3-2-1 (26-21).

A_14,443 (19,250). T_2:21.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.