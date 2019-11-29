Sac State, No. 21 Colorado put streaks on line

Sacramento State (4-0) vs. No. 21 Colorado (5-0)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Colorado looks for its fifth straight victory as it faces Sacramento State, who has won four in a row. Colorado is looking to extend its five-game winning streak, while Sacramento State has won four in a row.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 14.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.8 steals while McKinley Wright IV has put up 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and four assists. For the Hornets, Joshua Patton has averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while Bryce Fowler has put up 10.5 points and six rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Bey has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Sacramento State’s Izayah Mauriohooho-Le’afa has attempted 26 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 21 over his past three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Colorado has an assist on 40 of 65 field goals (61.5 percent) across its past three outings while Sacramento State has assists on 35 of 67 field goals (52.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 49.8 points per game this year, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

