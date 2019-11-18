Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sacred Heart plays Brown

November 18, 2019 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

Brown (3-0) vs. Sacred Heart (0-3)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart goes up against Brown in an early season matchup. Brown won 70-68 at home against Quinnipiac on Wednesday, while Sacred Heart is coming off of a 76-72 loss on Saturday at Binghamton.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The explosive Brandon Anderson is averaging 27.7 points and three steals to lead the charge for the Bears. Tamenang Choh is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 13.7 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. The Pioneers have been led by E.J. Anosike, who is averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds.

Advertisement

CREATING OFFENSE: Anderson has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Brown field goals over the last three games. Anderson has 26 field goals and seven assists in those games.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 22 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors and Marines participate Tiger TRIUMP opening ceremony

Today in History

1987: Congress issues final report on Iran-Contra scandal