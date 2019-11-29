Sacred Heart squares off against Pine Manor

Pine Manor vs. Sacred Heart (3-4)

William Pitt Center – West Gym, Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacred Heart Pioneers are set to battle the Gators of Division III Pine Manor. Sacred Heart is coming off a 97-80 win on the road over Quinnipiac in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: E.J. Anosike has averaged 14.1 points and 10 rebounds this year for Sacred Heart. Cameron Parker is also a key facilitator, with 11.1 points, five rebounds and 6.9 assists per game.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cameron Parker has accounted for 45 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 10 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart went 3-9 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Pioneers offense put up 79.8 points per contest across those 12 contests.

