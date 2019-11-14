Saints-Buccaneers Preview Capsule

NEW ORLEANS (7-2) at TAMPA BAY (3-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Saints by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New Orleans 6-3, Tampa Bay 2-7

SERIES RECORD — Saints lead 34-21

LAST MEETING — Saints beat Buccaneers 31-24, Oct. 6

LAST WEEK — Saints lost to Falcons 26-9; Buccaneers beat Cardinals 30-27.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 6, Buccaneers No. 25

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (17), PASS (9).

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (5), RUSH (T5), PASS (9).

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (19), PASS (5).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (1), PASS (32).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Division-leading Saints won past two between NFC South rivals. … Saints QB Drew Brees did not play in meeting earlier this season. He’s 1-1 since returning to lineup three weeks ago. … Brees has thrown for 1,447 yards and accounted for nine touchdowns (eight passing, one rushing) in past five vs. Buccaneers. … Saints WR Michael Thomas leads NFL with 86 receptions and 1,027 yards receiving, joining Hall of Famer Randy Moss, A.J. Green and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans as only players in league history to begin career with four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. He had 13 catches for 152 yards in last week’s loss to Falcons. … Bucs QB Jameis Winston has topped 300 yards passing in four consecutive games, a franchise record and the NFL’s longest active streak. … Winston, Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan are only QBs with six 300-yard games passing this season. … Evans is second in league in receiving yardage with 924, 76 yards shy of joining Moss as only players to begin career with six straight 1,000-yard seasons. He’s tied for second in league with seven TD catches, and teammate Chris Godwin is among eight receivers tied for fourth with six. … Bucs’ defense ranks first against the run (77.8 yards per game) but last vs. pass (298.9). … OLB Shaquil Barrett has 11½ sacks, tied for first in league. Fantasy tip: Thomas had 11 catches for 182 yards and two TDs in earlier meeting vs. Bucs. He has 10 or more receptions and 90-plus yards in past three games between the teams. … Godwin had 125 yards receiving and two TDs vs. Saints last month.

