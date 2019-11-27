Saints-Falcons Preview Capsule

NEW ORLEANS (9-2) at ATLANTA (3-8)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. EST, NBC

OPENING LINE — Saints by 5½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Saints 7-4, Falcons 4-7

SERIES RECORD — Falcons lead 53-48

LAST MEETING — Falcons beat Saints 26-9, Nov. 10

LAST WEEK — Saints beat Panthers 34-31; Falcons lost to Buccaneers 35-22

AP PRO32 RANKING — Saints No. 5, Falcons No. 26

SAINTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (17), PASS (9)

SAINTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (3), PASS (14)

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (31), PASS (3)

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (18), PASS (27)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Saints have won three of last four in series. … In last game between NFC South rivals in Atlanta, Saints won 43-37 in overtime on Sept. 23, 2018. … Saints have won eight of last nine this season, with lone loss at home to Falcons earlier this month. … This is second straight year teams have played on Thanksgiving. Saints beat Falcons 31-17 in New Orleans last season. … Saints are 2-0 on Thanksgiving with QB Drew Brees, also winning 30-27 at Dallas in 2010. … Saints are 18-9 in series with coach Sean Payton; Falcons coach Dan Quinn is 4-5 against Saints. … New Orleans WR Michael Thomas leads NFL with 104 catches, 1,242 yards receiving. … Thomas has 30 catches for 402 yards, three TDs in three games at Atlanta. … DE Cameron Jordan has 5 ½ sacks in last three road games and 9 ½ sacks overall this season. … Saints have not allowed 100-yard rusher in 37 straight games, including playoffs. … Falcons held without sack last week after combined 11 in previous two games, including six at Saints. … DT Grady Jarrett had 2 ½ sacks in first meeting. … RB Brian Hill ran for 61 yards at Saints but held to combined 44 last two weeks as fill-in starter for injured Devonta Freeman. Freeman returned to practice Tuesday. … Fantasy tip: Falcons WR Russell Gage had eight catches for 76 yards last week as he gains confidence in No. 3 receiver role previously held by Mohamed Sanu. Gage could play bigger role if Julio Jones is limited by shoulder injury.

