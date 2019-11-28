Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saints-Falcons Stats

November 28, 2019 11:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
New Orleans 7 10 3 6—26
Atlanta 0 9 0 9—18
First Quarter

NO_T.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:07.

Second Quarter

Atl_Graham 18 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 12:35.

NO_FG Lutz 22, 9:05.

NO_T.Hill 30 run (Lutz kick), 1:53.

Advertisement

Atl_FG Koo 45, :03.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 47, 5:54.

Fourth Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 42, 10:14.

NO_FG Lutz 45, 6:27.

Atl_Gage 13 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 3:26.

Atl_FG Koo 43, 1:56.

A_71,993.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

___

NO Atl
First downs 14 27
Total Net Yards 279 348
Rushes-yards 18-95 26-89
Passing 184 259
Punt Returns 1-0 2-0
Kickoff Returns 3-38 2-76
Interceptions Ret. 2-47 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 18-31-0 35-50-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 9-53
Punts 4-48.5 3-29.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 9-121 4-18
Time of Possession 24:23 35:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-61, T.Hill 2-33, Murray 4-2, Brees 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Freeman 17-51, Ryan 3-21, B.Hill 4-13, K.Smith 2-4.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 18-30-0-184, T.Hill 0-1-0-0. Atlanta, Ryan 35-50-2-312.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 6-48, Kamara 4-23, Cook 3-85, T.Smith 2-14, T.Hill 2-12, J.Hill 1-2. Atlanta, Ridley 8-91, Blake 6-57, Gage 5-52, Graham 4-41, Freeman 4-13, Hardy 3-28, B.Hill 3-24, Barner 2-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 42.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders