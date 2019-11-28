Saints-Falcons Stats

|New Orleans
|7
|10
|3
|6—26
|Atlanta
|0
|9
|0
|9—18
|First Quarter
NO_T.Hill 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 11:07.
Atl_Graham 18 pass from Ryan (kick failed), 12:35.
NO_FG Lutz 22, 9:05.
NO_T.Hill 30 run (Lutz kick), 1:53.
Atl_FG Koo 45, :03.
NO_FG Lutz 47, 5:54.
NO_FG Lutz 42, 10:14.
NO_FG Lutz 45, 6:27.
Atl_Gage 13 pass from Ryan (pass failed), 3:26.
Atl_FG Koo 43, 1:56.
A_71,993.
___
|NO
|Atl
|First downs
|14
|27
|Total Net Yards
|279
|348
|Rushes-yards
|18-95
|26-89
|Passing
|184
|259
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-38
|2-76
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-47
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-31-0
|35-50-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|9-53
|Punts
|4-48.5
|3-29.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-121
|4-18
|Time of Possession
|24:23
|35:37
___
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-61, T.Hill 2-33, Murray 4-2, Brees 1-(minus 1). Atlanta, Freeman 17-51, Ryan 3-21, B.Hill 4-13, K.Smith 2-4.
PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 18-30-0-184, T.Hill 0-1-0-0. Atlanta, Ryan 35-50-2-312.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 6-48, Kamara 4-23, Cook 3-85, T.Smith 2-14, T.Hill 2-12, J.Hill 1-2. Atlanta, Ridley 8-91, Blake 6-57, Gage 5-52, Graham 4-41, Freeman 4-13, Hardy 3-28, B.Hill 3-24, Barner 2-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 42.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.