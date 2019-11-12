Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Samford goes up against Virginia-Wise

November 12, 2019 6:30 am
 
Virginia-Wise vs. Samford (1-2)

Pete Hanna Center, Homewood, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Samford Bulldogs will be taking on the Highland Cavaliers of NAIA member Virginia-Wise. Samford lost 95-63 on the road against Belmont in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Robert Allen has averaged 16 points and 7.7 rebounds this year for Samford. Complementing Allen is Brandon Austin, who is averaging 13 points, five rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.ACCURATE ALLEN: Through three games, Samford’s Robert Allen has connected on 33.3 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford went 10-3 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs put up 76.8 points per contest across those 13 contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

