Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Samuels, Wade carry Dartmouth past Thomas College 108-59

November 19, 2019 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Taurus Samuels had 14 points to lead eight Dartmouth players in double figures as the Big Green romped past Division III-member Thomas College 108-59 on Tuesday night.

Garrison Wade added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Big Green (5-1). Aaryn Rai and Ian Sistare tossed in 12 apiece. Jackson Blaufeld, Chris Knight, Wes Slajchert and Demi Adelekun all scored 10 in the first meeting between the schools.

Dartmouth scored 100 points for the first time this season. The Big Green haven’t lost to a lesser division team since 2003.

Lovegeurson Fleurine had 15 points and six rebounds for the Terriers. Justin Butler had six assists.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address