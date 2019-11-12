San Diego St. faces Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon (0-2) vs. San Diego State (2-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State squares off against Grand Canyon in an early season matchup. Grand Canyon fell 83-71 at home to Illinois on Friday. San Diego State is coming off a 76-71 win at Brigham Young on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Diego State’s Jordan Schakel has averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds while Malachi Flynn has put up 16 points, five assists and two steals. For the Antelopes, Isiah Brown has averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while Carlos Johnson has put up 13.5 points and seven rebounds.BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State is ranked first among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 45.1 percent. The Aztecs have averaged 20.5 offensive boards per game.

