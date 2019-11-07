Listen Live Sports

San Diego St. squares up against BYU

November 7, 2019 5:30 pm
 
San Diego State (1-0) vs. Brigham Young (1-0)

Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and Brigham Young both look to put winning streaks together . San Diego State easily beat Texas Southern by 35 in its last outing. Brigham Young is coming off a 76-58 win over Cal State Fullerton in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: The San Diego State offense erupted for 90 points and the Aztecs won by nine over Brigham Young when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. San Diego State went 7-5 against schools outside its conference, while Brigham Young went 8-7 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

