San Diego trounces Drake 49-7 in battle of unbeatens

November 2, 2019 7:45 pm
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joseph Binda Jr. ran for three touchdowns, Terrence Smith ran for two more and San Diego cashed in on turnovers to beat Drake 49-7 on Saturday to become the Pioneer Football League’s remaining undefeated team.

The Toreros (6-2, 5-0) scored 35 unanswered first-half points in winning their sixth straight PFL game and seventh straight against the Bulldogs.

San Diego used a 46-yard flea-flicker from Reid Sinnett to Dalton Kincaid to score on its opening drive of the third quarter for a 42-0 lead. Kincaid caught five passes for 117 yards.

Drake (4-4, 4-1) cashed in on a Sinnett fumble on a sack, with Ian Corwin scoring four plays later on a fourth-and-goal.

David Tolbert’s interception of a Corwin pass led to Binda’s 1-yard TD run and the Toreros led 21-0 after a pick by Victor Lopez set up Smith’s 2-yard scoring run. Binda also scored on runs of 5 and 1 yards and Smith scored on a 19-yard run.

Sinnett’s 3-yard TD run put San Diego up 35-0 at halftime. Freshman Amir Wallace stopped a late Drake drive with an interception in the end zone.

San Diego outgained Drake 476-260 in total yards, with Sinnett completing 23 of 28 passes for 281 yards.

