San Jose St. faces Simpson University (CA)

November 16, 2019 6:30 am
 
Simpson University (CA) vs. San Jose State (1-2)

Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State Spartans will be taking on the Red Hawks of NAIA school Simpson University (CA). San Jose State lost 87-39 to Arizona in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Rich Washington has averaged 13 points and 6.3 rebounds this year for San Jose State. Seneca Knight is also a primary contributor, with 7.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ANGUIK: Kon Anguik has connected on 25 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State went 2-9 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Spartans offense put up 67.8 points per contest in those 11 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

