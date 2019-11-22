Listen Live Sports

Sandusky expected in court for new sentencing in abuse case

November 22, 2019 6:22 am
 
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is expected in a Pennsylvania courtroom to be resentenced after an appeals court said mandatory minimum sentences had been improperly applied against him.

The 75-year-old Sandusky will be resentenced Friday by Judge Maureen Skerda at the county courthouse in Bellefonte.

State Superior Court in February rejected many of Sandusky’s arguments but determined the sentencing was flawed.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years. It’s unclear whether Skerda will issue a significantly different sentence.

Court filings in recent week indicate that there may also be argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator.

