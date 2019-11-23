Listen Live Sports

Santa Clara goes to 5-1, cruises past Idaho State, 78-65

November 23, 2019 12:51 am
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Guglielmo Caruso and Jaden Bediako each scored a dozen points and Santa Clara stayed unbeaten at home by holding off Idaho State, 78-65 on Friday night.

Trey Wertz hit a 3 with just under a minute to play in the first half to push the Broncos lead to 14 points, but Idaho State rallied with four points in the final :35 seconds to trail by just 10 points at the break.

A freshman center, Bediako scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and matched his career high,

The Broncos (5-1) shot 31 of 52 from the field (59.6%), including 6 of 14 from distance. Meanwhile, they held the Bengals to just 19 of 51 (37.3%).

Chidi Udengwu had 12 points off the bench to lead Idaho State (2-3). Tarik Cool added 11 points.

