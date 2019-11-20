Listen Live Sports

Santa Clara overpowers Notre Dame de Namur 101-54

November 20, 2019 12:11 am
 
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DJ Mitchell, Guglielmo Caruso and Trey Wertz all scored 14 points and Mitchell added 10 rebounds for the double-double as Santa Clara breezed to a 101-54 victory over Division II-member Notre Dame de Namur on Tuesday night.

Tahj Eady contributed 13 points for the Broncos (4-1), while reserve Jalen Williams scored 12. All 12 players scored for Weber State, which shot 45% from 3-point range — hitting 17 of 38 attempts.

Ajay Singh scored a game-high 20 points for the Argonauts. Trevor Thompson added 16 points as the duo accounted for 67% of Notre Dame de Namur’s offense.

