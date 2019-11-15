Santa Clara pays visit to Stanford

Santa Clara (3-0) vs. Stanford (3-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and Stanford both look to put winning streaks together . Santa Clara beat Washington State by eight in its last outing. Stanford is coming off an 86-58 win over Long Beach State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Stanford’s Oscar Da Silva has averaged 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Tyrell Terry has put up 13 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals. For the Broncos, Guglielmo Caruso has averaged 16 points and eight rebounds while DJ Mitchell has put up 13 points and 5.7 rebounds.GUGLIELMO GETS BUCKETS: In three appearances this season, Santa Clara’s Caruso has shot 73.9 percent.

Advertisement

BEHIND THE ARC: Stanford’s Spencer Jones has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 10 for 20 over his last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Stanford has scored 76.3 points per game and allowed 58 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Santa Clara has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Broncos have averaged 22 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.