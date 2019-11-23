Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Santacaterina rallies SE Missouri St. past Murray St. 31-24

November 23, 2019 6:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Daniel Santacaterina threw a pair of touchdown passes to Zack Smith late in the game that made the difference as Southeast Missouri State rallied to beat Murray State 31-24 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

The Redhawks (9-3, 7-1) trailed 24-17 at the start of the fourth quarter when Santacaterina capped a 12-play, 68-yard drive with a 17-yard touchdown throw to Smith to tie it 24-all. They took over on downs after a failed Murray State drive and Santacaterina once again went to Smith, this time from 6 yards, for another score and a 31-24 lead with 8:57 to go.

Santacaterina finished with 215 yards and three touchdowns passing for the Redhawks. Zion Curtis carried 15 times for 86 yards and Kristian Wilkerson had 11 receptions for 95 yards and a score. Zach Hall had a 61-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Preston Rice threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns for the Racers (4-8, 2-6).

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas