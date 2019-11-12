Listen Live Sports

Sasser guides Houston past Alabama State 84-56

November 12, 2019 11:34 pm
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 14 points off the bench and Houston breezed to an 84-56 victory over Alabama State in the Cougars’ season opener on Tuesday night.

Quentin Grimes had 13 points for Houston, while Dejon Jarreau and reserve Justin Gorham scored 11 apiece. Fabian White Jr. pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Tobi Ewuosho scored a career-high 23 points for the Hornets (0-3). He added a team-high six boards.

Houston shot 52% from the floor and sank 9 of 22 from 3-point range (41. Alabama State made just 35% from the floor and 33% from distance.S

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

