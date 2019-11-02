Saturday’s College Football

EAST
Boston College 58, Syracuse 27
CCSU 27, Wagner 13
Colgate 24, Georgetown 14
Dartmouth 9, Harvard 6
Duquesne 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 21
Holy Cross 24, Lehigh 17
Lafayette 38, Fordham 34
Liberty 63, UMass 21
Marist 37, Butler 27
Michigan 38, Maryland 7
NC Central 28, Howard 6
New Hampshire 28, Villanova 20
Penn 38, Brown 36
Rhode Island 42, Merrimack 14
Robert Morris 28, LIU 17
Sacred Heart 24, Bryant 17
Towson 31, Delaware 24
Yale 45, Columbia 10
SOUTH
Alabama St. 27, MVSU 0
Austin Peay 28, E. Kentucky 21, OT
Charleston Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 27
Davidson 27, Valparaiso 21
Dayton 49, Morehead St. 35
FIU 24, Old Dominion 17
Furman 35, Chattanooga 20
Hampton 40, Presbyterian 17
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Kennesaw St. 21
NC A&T 22, SC State 20
Norfolk St. 48, Morgan St. 0
North Alabama 25, Campbell 24
Stetson 27, Jacksonville 24
Tennessee Tech 17, Murray St. 7
UCF 44, Houston 29
W. Carolina 43, VMI 35
Wake Forest 44, NC State 10
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 35, Akron 6
Buffalo 43, E. Michigan 14
Cent. Michigan 48, N. Illinois 10
N. Iowa 27, Illinois St. 10
Purdue 31, Nebraska 27
S. Illinois 23, Indiana St. 14
W. Illinois 38, South Dakota 34
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14
FAR WEST
Montana St. 42, S. Utah 7
