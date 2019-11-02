Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Football

November 2, 2019 6:15 pm
 
EAST

Boston College 58, Syracuse 27

CCSU 27, Wagner 13

Colgate 24, Georgetown 14

Dartmouth 9, Harvard 6

Duquesne 30, St. Francis (Pa.) 21

Holy Cross 24, Lehigh 17

Lafayette 38, Fordham 34

Liberty 63, UMass 21

Marist 37, Butler 27

Michigan 38, Maryland 7

NC Central 28, Howard 6

New Hampshire 28, Villanova 20

Penn 38, Brown 36

Rhode Island 42, Merrimack 14

Robert Morris 28, LIU 17

Sacred Heart 24, Bryant 17

Towson 31, Delaware 24

Yale 45, Columbia 10

SOUTH

Alabama St. 27, MVSU 0

Austin Peay 28, E. Kentucky 21, OT

Charleston Southern 30, Gardner-Webb 27

Davidson 27, Valparaiso 21

Dayton 49, Morehead St. 35

FIU 24, Old Dominion 17

Furman 35, Chattanooga 20

Hampton 40, Presbyterian 17

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Kennesaw St. 21

NC A&T 22, SC State 20

Norfolk St. 48, Morgan St. 0

North Alabama 25, Campbell 24

Stetson 27, Jacksonville 24

Tennessee Tech 17, Murray St. 7

UCF 44, Houston 29

W. Carolina 43, VMI 35

Wake Forest 44, NC State 10

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 35, Akron 6

Buffalo 43, E. Michigan 14

Cent. Michigan 48, N. Illinois 10

N. Iowa 27, Illinois St. 10

Purdue 31, Nebraska 27

S. Illinois 23, Indiana St. 14

W. Illinois 38, South Dakota 34

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 45, UTSA 14

FAR WEST

Montana St. 42, S. Utah 7

