Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Air Force 4, Sacred Heart 3
American International 4, Army West Point 1
Bentley 6, Mercyhurst 3
Boston College 3, Providence 2
Boston U. 2, Maine 2, OT
Brown 5, Yale 1
Canisius 4, Union 0
Holy Cross 3, RIT 3, OT
UMass Lowell 5, Vermont 3
Cornell 6, Michigan St. 2
Lake Superior St. 4, Ferris St. 3
Minnesota St. 5, Bowling Green 1
N. Michigan 4, Ala. Huntsville 2
Notre Dame 5, Minnesota 3
Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.