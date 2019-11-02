Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

November 2, 2019 9:54 pm
 
EAST

Air Force 4, Sacred Heart 3

American International 4, Army West Point 1

Bentley 6, Mercyhurst 3

Boston College 3, Providence 2

Boston U. 2, Maine 2, OT

Brown 5, Yale 1

Canisius 4, Union 0

Holy Cross 3, RIT 3, OT

UMass Lowell 5, Vermont 3

MIDWEST

Cornell 6, Michigan St. 2

Lake Superior St. 4, Ferris St. 3

Minnesota St. 5, Bowling Green 1

N. Michigan 4, Ala. Huntsville 2

Notre Dame 5, Minnesota 3

Ohio St. 2, Michigan 1

