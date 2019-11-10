Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Boston College 5, UConn 1
Brown 4, Colgate 1
Cornell 6, Yale 2
Dartmouth 3, Princeton 1
Harvard 7, Quinnipiac 2
RIT 4, Niagara 1
Northeastern 3, Merrimack 1
Penn St. 6, Michigan St. 4
Providence 6, Boston U. 5
Clarkson 2, RPI 1
Robert Morris 4, Canisius 2
UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2
St. Lawrence 3, Union 2
Alaska Anchorage 3, Ala. Huntsville 1
Bemidji St. 5, Lake Superior St. 1
W. Michigan 8, Ferris St. 2
Minnesota 3, Michigan 1
Minnesota St. 2, Michigan Tech 1
Minn. Duluth 5, Denver 2
North Dakota 5, Miami 4
St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 4, OT
Notre Dame 2, Ohio St. 1
Omaha 5, Wisconsin 2
Air Force 3, Bentley 2
