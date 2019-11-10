Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

November 10, 2019 1:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Boston College 5, UConn 1

Brown 4, Colgate 1

Cornell 6, Yale 2

Dartmouth 3, Princeton 1

Advertisement

Harvard 7, Quinnipiac 2

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

RIT 4, Niagara 1

Northeastern 3, Merrimack 1

Penn St. 6, Michigan St. 4

Providence 6, Boston U. 5

Clarkson 2, RPI 1

Robert Morris 4, Canisius 2

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2

St. Lawrence 3, Union 2

SOUTH

Alaska Anchorage 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 5, Lake Superior St. 1

W. Michigan 8, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota 3, Michigan 1

Minnesota St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

Minn. Duluth 5, Denver 2

North Dakota 5, Miami 4

St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 4, OT

Notre Dame 2, Ohio St. 1

Omaha 5, Wisconsin 2

WEST

Air Force 3, Bentley 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'