Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Boston College 5, UConn 1

Brown 4, Colgate 1

Cornell 6, Yale 2

Dartmouth 3, Princeton 1

Advertisement

Harvard 7, Quinnipiac 2

RIT 4, Niagara 1

Northeastern 3, Merrimack 1

Penn St. 6, Michigan St. 4

Providence 6, Boston U. 5

Clarkson 2, RPI 1

Robert Morris 4, Canisius 2

UMass Lowell 3, Maine 2

St. Lawrence 3, Union 2

SOUTH

Alaska Anchorage 3, Ala. Huntsville 1

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 5, Lake Superior St. 1

W. Michigan 8, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota 3, Michigan 1

Minnesota St. 2, Michigan Tech 1

Minn. Duluth 5, Denver 2

North Dakota 5, Miami 4

St. Cloud St. 5, N. Michigan 4, OT

Notre Dame 2, Ohio St. 1

Omaha 5, Wisconsin 2

WEST

Air Force 3, Bentley 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.