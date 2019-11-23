Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

RIT 4, Army West Point 2
Vermont 3, Boston U. 3, OT
Brown 3, St. Lawrence 2
RPI 3, Canisius 2
Colgate 3, Quinnipiac 1
Cornell 5, Princeton 1
UMass 3, Merrimack 2
New Hampshire 3, Michigan 2, OT
Niagara 3, Mercyhurst 1
Northeastern 3, Maine 2
Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3
Providence 5, UConn 2
Air Force 1, Robert Morris 1, OT
Clarkson 4, Yale 1
Bemidji St. 7, Ala. Huntsville 0
Lake Superior St. 3, Bowling Green 1
Michigan St. 3, Notre Dame 2
Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 3, OT SO
Minn. Duluth 5, Colorado College 0
Minnesota St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 0
North Dakota 2, St. Cloud St. 1, OT
Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2
Miami 4, Omaha 1
WEST
Denver 6, W. Michigan 1
