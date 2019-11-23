Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

November 23, 2019 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
      
EAST

RIT 4, Army West Point 2

Vermont 3, Boston U. 3, OT

Brown 3, St. Lawrence 2

RPI 3, Canisius 2

Advertisement

Colgate 3, Quinnipiac 1

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Cornell 5, Princeton 1

UMass 3, Merrimack 2

New Hampshire 3, Michigan 2, OT

Niagara 3, Mercyhurst 1

Northeastern 3, Maine 2

Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Providence 5, UConn 2

Air Force 1, Robert Morris 1, OT

Clarkson 4, Yale 1

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 7, Ala. Huntsville 0

Lake Superior St. 3, Bowling Green 1

Michigan St. 3, Notre Dame 2

Wisconsin 3, Minnesota 3, OT SO

Minn. Duluth 5, Colorado College 0

Minnesota St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 0

North Dakota 2, St. Cloud St. 1, OT

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2

Miami 4, Omaha 1

WEST

Denver 6, W. Michigan 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas