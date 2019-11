By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bullis 41, Landon 14

City College 10, Baltimore Poly 6

Fort Hill 38, Allegany 14

Frederick Douglass 38, Crossland 16

Georgetown Prep 31, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 10

Loyola 47, Largo 12

