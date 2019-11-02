Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 67, Bishop Ireton 7
Blue Ridge School 20, Bishop O’Connell 14
Episcopal 27, St. Albans, D.C. 12
Flint Hill School 35, Potomac School 3
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 11, Life Christian 8
Fuqua School 53, Broadwater Academy 30
Georgetown Prep, Md. 31, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 10
Phoebus 45, Heritage-Newport News 0
Rockbridge County 34, Harrisonburg 29
Spotswood 62, Broadway 13
St. Christopher’s 31, Collegiate-Richmond 7
St. Michael 70, Fishburne Military 0
TJ-Richmond 40, J.R. Tucker 0
Woodberry Forest 48, Fork Union Prep 22
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
