Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Georgetown Prep 22, Bullis 16
Landon 28, St. Albans, D.C. 0
St. Mary’s Ryken 35, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12
1A North=
State Regional First Round=
Forest Park 28, Reginald Lewis 24
Lake Clifton 26, Carver Vo-Tech 16
2A South=
State Regional First Round=
Frederick Douglass 40, Crossland 0
3A North=
State Regional First Round=
Towson 14, City College 6
