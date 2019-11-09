Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Georgetown Prep 22, Bullis 16

Landon 28, St. Albans, D.C. 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 35, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12

Advertisement

1A North=

State Regional First Round=

Forest Park 28, Reginald Lewis 24

Lake Clifton 26, Carver Vo-Tech 16

2A South=

State Regional First Round=

Frederick Douglass 40, Crossland 0

3A North=

State Regional First Round=

Towson 14, City College 6

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.