Saturday's Scores

November 9, 2019
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Georgetown Prep 22, Bullis 16

Landon 28, St. Albans, D.C. 0

St. Mary’s Ryken 35, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 12

1A North=

State Regional First Round=

Forest Park 28, Reginald Lewis 24

Lake Clifton 26, Carver Vo-Tech 16

2A South=

State Regional First Round=

Frederick Douglass 40, Crossland 0

3A North=

State Regional First Round=

Towson 14, City College 6

