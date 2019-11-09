Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Eastside 42, Castlewood 32
Episcopal 20, Woodberry Forest 16
Highland Springs 27, Varina 20
John Handley 44, James Wood 21
Midlothian 34, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Paul VI Catholic High School 21, Bishop O’Connell 20
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 43, Potomac 0
VISAA Football Playoffs=
Semifinal=
Division I=
Benedictine 56, Trinity Episcopal 28
St. Christopher’s 28, Fork Union Prep 14
Division II=
Blue Ridge School 43, Christchurch 40
North Cross 40, Atlantic Shores Christian 0
