Saturday’s Scores

November 9, 2019
 
PREP FOOTBALL=

Eastside 42, Castlewood 32

Episcopal 20, Woodberry Forest 16

Highland Springs 27, Varina 20

John Handley 44, James Wood 21

Midlothian 34, George Wythe-Richmond 6

Paul VI Catholic High School 21, Bishop O’Connell 20

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 43, Potomac 0

VISAA Football Playoffs=

Semifinal=

Division I=

Benedictine 56, Trinity Episcopal 28

St. Christopher’s 28, Fork Union Prep 14

Division II=

Blue Ridge School 43, Christchurch 40

North Cross 40, Atlantic Shores Christian 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

