Saturday’s Scores

November 23, 2019 8:22 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Covenant 50, Fork Union Prep 48

Carmel Tip-off Tournament=

3rd Place=

Richmond Christian 53, Williamsburg Christian Academy 52

Championship=

Carmel 78, Church Hill Academy 67

Quaker Classic=

Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Friends, Md. 41

Southeastern Tip-Off=

Hilltop Christian, N.C. 54, Gateway Christian 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

