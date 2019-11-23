Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
New Covenant 50, Fork Union Prep 48
Carmel Tip-off Tournament=
3rd Place=
Richmond Christian 53, Williamsburg Christian Academy 52
Championship=
Carmel 78, Church Hill Academy 67
Quaker Classic=
Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Friends, Md. 41
Southeastern Tip-Off=
Hilltop Christian, N.C. 54, Gateway Christian 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.