Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Region Final=
Class 6=
Region D=
Westfield 35, Yorktown 7
Class 5=
Region B=
Varina 34, Manchester 16
Region D=
North Stafford 21, Mountain View 10
Class 3=
Region A=
Hopewell 19, Phoebus 6
Region B=
Goochland 20, James Monroe 7
Class 2=
Region D=
Graham 43, Central – Wise 14
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 60, Rappahannock 28
Region C=
Galax 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 6
Region D=
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24, J.I. Burton 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.