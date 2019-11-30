Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Region Final=

Class 6=

Region D=

Advertisement

Westfield 35, Yorktown 7

Class 5=

Region B=

Varina 34, Manchester 16

Region D=

North Stafford 21, Mountain View 10

Class 3=

Region A=

Hopewell 19, Phoebus 6

Region B=

Goochland 20, James Monroe 7

Class 2=

Region D=

Graham 43, Central – Wise 14

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 60, Rappahannock 28

Region C=

Galax 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 6

Region D=

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 24, J.I. Burton 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.