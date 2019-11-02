Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released OF Jose Pirela.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned RHP Kyle Barraclough and SS Cristhian Adames outright to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Bradley Sowell. Signed LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Michael Walker from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived QB Kyle Shurmur. Placed OT Greg Senat on IR. Activated QB Chad Henne from IR. Signed DT Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived PK Cody Parkey and CB Tye Smith. Activated PK Ryan Succop and DB Joshua Kalu from IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Nick Caamano to Texas (AHL). Activated F Blake Comeau from IR.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D James de Haas to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester RW Ross Olsson one game.

SOCCER USL Championship

SAN DIEGO — Announced its official name is San Diego Loyal Soccer Club.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted an immediate eligibility waiver to Washington men’s basketball G Quade Green.

ARIZONA — Suspended men’s basketball G Devonaire Doutrive indefinitely.

