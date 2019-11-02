Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 2, 2019 7:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Released OF Jose Pirela.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Assigned RHP Kyle Barraclough and SS Cristhian Adames outright to Sacramento (PCL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Kyle Peko. Signed DT Vincent Taylor from the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released TE Bradley Sowell. Signed LB James Vaughters from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated TE Jace Sternberger from IR.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Michael Walker from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived QB Kyle Shurmur. Placed OT Greg Senat on IR. Activated QB Chad Henne from IR. Signed DT Joey Ivie from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated WR N’Keal Harry from IR.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LB Cameron Smith. Activated CB Holton Hill from suspension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived PK Cody Parkey and CB Tye Smith. Activated PK Ryan Succop and DB Joshua Kalu from IR.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DB Joshua Allen, DT Ezekiel Rose and WR Travin Dural to future contracts.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Nick Caamano to Texas (AHL). Activated F Blake Comeau from IR.

American Hockey League

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D James de Haas to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Worcester RW Ross Olsson one game.

SOCCER
USL Championship

SAN DIEGO — Announced its official name is San Diego Loyal Soccer Club.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Granted an immediate eligibility waiver to Washington men’s basketball G Quade Green.

ARIZONA — Suspended men’s basketball G Devonaire Doutrive indefinitely.

