Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 9, 2019 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Re-signed RHP Darren O’Day to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released RHP Ricardo Pinto.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Brooks Reed on IR. Signed CB Chris Jones and LB Pete Robertson from the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived DL Bryan Cox Jr. Signed DB Cole Luke from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released RB Tra Carson from IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WR Deon Cain and DT Kyle Peko. Signed WR Marcus Johnson and QB Chad Kelly from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DL Olsen Pierre. Signed OL Evan Brown from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Dion Jordan and S D.J. Swearinger.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Aaron Stinnie. Signed WR Cody Hollister from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Simon Benoit from San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Assigned G Eric Comrie to Tucson (AHL) for conditioning.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah RW Patrick McGrath three games and Toledo D Steve Oleksy and Brampto D Chris Martenet one game.

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR — Fined Monster Energy Cup driver Bubba Wallace $50,000 and docked him 50 points for causing a caution last week.

