Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 16, 2019 3:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Claimed RHP Eric Yardley off waivers from San Diego.

BASKETBALL
NBA G League

COLLEGE PARK SKYHAWKS — Waived G Ronshad Shabazz. Claimed F Nick Ward off waivers.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Maxx Williams to a two-year contract extension.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed CB Dre Kirkpatrick on the IR. Signed LB Hardy Nickerson and WR Damion Willis from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released OT Gerhard de Beer from the practice squad. Signed OT Cedrick Lang to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed DT Cortez Broughton on the non-football illness list. Signed LS Matt Overton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed RB Darren Sproles on IR. Signed RB Jay Ajayi.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned G Ilya Samsonov and D Tyler Lewington to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Travis Boyd and G Vitek Vanecek from Hershey.

