Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 23, 2019 7:39 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Nick Goody.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $5,000 for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules for the second time and L.A. Lakers G Rajon Rondo $35,000 for making unsportsmanlike physical contact, verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon ejection.

Advertisement

DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled F Sekou Doumbouya from Grand Rapids (NBAGL).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Sean Harlow. Signed DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Cole Madison on IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived S Jonathan Owens. Placed LB Dylan Cole on IR. Signed DE Joel Heath and WR Steven Mitchell Jr.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Marcus Simms from IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR/RB Valentine Holmes from the practice squad.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Patrick Morris from the practice squad and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Ed Dickson on IR. Signed TE Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Eric Comrie from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D John Gilmour to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Brett Seney from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Vinny Ciavarra manager of corporate partnerships.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas