Saturday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Nick Goody.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded RHP Jharel Cotton to the Chicago Cubs for cash.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Released 3B Matt Duffy.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined L.A. Clippers G Patrick Beverley $5,000 for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules for the second time and L.A. Lakers G Rajon Rondo $35,000 for making unsportsmanlike physical contact, verbal abuse of a game official and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon ejection.

DETROIT PISTONS — Recalled F Sekou Doumbouya from Grand Rapids (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Released OL Sean Harlow. Signed DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Isaac Nauta from the practice squad and OT Dan Skipper to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed G Cole Madison on IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived S Jonathan Owens. Placed LB Dylan Cole on IR. Signed DE Joel Heath and WR Steven Mitchell Jr.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released WR Marcus Simms from IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Released WR/RB Valentine Holmes from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed C Patrick Morris from the practice squad and TE Kevin Rader to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Ed Dickson on IR. Signed TE Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Eric Comrie from Tucson (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned D John Gilmour to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Brett Seney from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Named Vinny Ciavarra manager of corporate partnerships.

