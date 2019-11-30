Saturday’s Sports Transactions

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Sherrick McManis and TE Adam Shaheen on IR. Signed OL Corey Levin and TE Eric Saubert.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Mason Schreck from the practice squad. Waived OT Andre Smith.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated LB Jake Ryan from the reserve/NFI list. Waived RB Tyler Ervin.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated Ss Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from IR. Signed WR Jalen Guyton from the practice squad. Waived DT T.Y. McGill and S Shalom Luani. Placed WR Geremy Davis on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Montre Hartage from the practice squad. Waived CB Xavier Crawford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LS Zak DeOssie on IR. Signed LS Colin Holba from the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Vili Saarijarvi from Detroit for G Eric Comrie. Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Kevin Rooney from injured reserve.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Fired football coach Barry Odom.

