Saturday’s Sports Transactions

November 30, 2019 4:41 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Sherrick McManis and TE Adam Shaheen on IR. Signed OL Corey Levin and TE Eric Saubert.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed TE Mason Schreck from the practice squad. Waived OT Andre Smith.

DENVER BRONCOS — Activated QB Drew Lock from IR. Waived QB Brett Rypien.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated LB Jake Ryan from the reserve/NFI list. Waived RB Tyler Ervin.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated Ss Derwin James and Adrian Phillips from IR. Signed WR Jalen Guyton from the practice squad. Waived DT T.Y. McGill and S Shalom Luani. Placed WR Geremy Davis on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Montre Hartage from the practice squad. Waived CB Xavier Crawford.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LS Zak DeOssie on IR. Signed LS Colin Holba from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired D Vili Saarijarvi from Detroit for G Eric Comrie. Recalled F Michael Chaput from Tucson (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Jonathan Ericsson to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F Kevin Rooney from injured reserve.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah’s Garrett Klotz indefinitely and fined him an undisclosed amount after receiving a match penalty for fighting in a Nov. 29 game against Florida.

READING ROYALS — Claimed F Luke Stork off waivers.

COLLEGE

MISSOURI — Fired football coach Barry Odom.

