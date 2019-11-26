Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Scott-Grayson scores 13 to lead UAB over Lamar 57-48

November 26, 2019 10:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scoed 13 points as UAB defeated Lamar 57-48 on Tuesday night.

Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for UAB (4-1). Jalen Benjamin added 10 points.

T.J. Atwood had 16 points for the Cardinals (4-3). Davion Buster added 12 points.

UAB matches up against Kentucky on the road on Friday. Lamar matches up against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established