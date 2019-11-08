Listen Live Sports

Scully carries Army over US Merchant Marine Academy 80-43

November 8, 2019 8:39 pm
 
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — John Scully had 20 points as Army rolled past US Merchant Marine Academy 80-43 on Friday night.

Chris Mann had 16 points and nine rebounds for Army (1-1). Tommy Funk added 11 points and seven rebounds. Lonnie Grayson had 10 points and Josh Caldwell had a career-high eight assists.

Tucker Blackwell, whose 15 points per game coming into the matchup led the Black Knights, was held to only 3 points. He made 20 percent from beyond the arc (1 of 5), while Funk and Grayson hit four three-pointers apiece.

Blaine McDonough had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Mariners. Mike Morsberger added 11 points.

Army faces Air Force at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

