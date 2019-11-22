Listen Live Sports

Seahawks place tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve

November 22, 2019 3:44 pm
 
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve Friday, just two days after activating him.

The Seahawks signed Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad to take Dickson’s place.

The addition of Dickson earlier this week was an important move since Seattle’s depth at tight end has been tested all season.

The Seahawks lost Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles injury last month and Luke Willson suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against San Francisco.

Dickson was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season with a knee injury. He suffered a setback in practice this week and Seattle opted to go with Swoopes and Jacob Hollister as its healthy options against Philadelphia on Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

