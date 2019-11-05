Listen Live Sports

Seahawks release 4th-rounder Gary Jennings; activate Haynes

November 5, 2019 6:23 pm
 
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have released disappointing fourth-round pick Gary Jennings and activated rookie offensive lineman Phil Haynes from the physically unable to perform list.

Jennings was a highly regarded wide receiver coming out of West Virginia but could never earn a spot on the field. He was inactive for all nine games this season and became even more expendable when Seattle claimed Josh Gordon off waivers last week.

Haynes was also a fourth-round pick, out of Wake Forest, but his rookie season was sidetracked by sports hernia surgery. He should add immediate depth on an offensive line that’s been dealing with several injuries in recent weeks.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

