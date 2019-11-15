Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle pays visit to Syracuse

November 15, 2019 6:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Seattle (2-2) vs. Syracuse (1-1)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Syracuse both look to put winning streaks together . Seattle easily beat Pacific (OR) by 34 on Tuesday. Syracuse is coming off a 70-54 win over Colgate on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Syracuse’s Elijah Hughes has averaged 14 points, four rebounds and 4.5 assists while Buddy Boeheim has put up 12 points and four rebounds. For the Redhawks, Terrell Brown has averaged 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Myles Carter has put up 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Brown has been directly responsible for 54 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Syracuse has held opposing teams to 51 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off