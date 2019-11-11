Seattle takes on Pacific (OR)

Pacific (OR) vs. Seattle (1-2)

Redhawk Center, Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Redhawks are set to battle the Boxers of Division III Pacific (OR). Seattle lost 74-66 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Terrell Brown has averaged 23.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and five assists this year for Seattle. Complementing Brown is Myles Carter, who is averaging 9.3 points and six rebounds per game.

Advertisement

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Terrell Brown has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seattle went 10-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Redhawks scored 78.4 points per matchup in those 14 contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.